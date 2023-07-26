Man Utd unhappy with Phil Parkinson for 'inflaming' Paul Mullin situation after Wrexham manager's harsh criticism of Nathan Bishop

- Mullin pierced a lung in clash with goalkeeper
- Parkinson singled youngster out
- United unhappy with comments
WHAT HAPPENED? Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, United have been left unhappy after Parkinson warned 23-year-old Nathan Bishop to stay away from his players, as he was left "fuming" by his challenge on Mullin, which resulted in the striker puncturing a lung. Bishop rushed out of his goal and challenged Mullin, but ultimately missed the ball, and he has since apologised.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop was shown a yellow card by the referee, but United feel that Parkinson's comments only serve to "inflame a difficult situation" and "drive online abuse". The foul, they maintain, was accidental and they have pointed to the fact that the young goalkeeper has already said sorry.
AND WHAT'S MORE: United fielded a mostly youth XI, and lost 3-1 to Wrexham. Bishop has not made his official senior debut for the Red Devils, and spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Mansfield Town.
WHAT NEXT? United are next in action on Thursday against Real Madrid as their tour of the United States continues.