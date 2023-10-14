Shock Man Utd takeover update: Sheikh Jassim tells Glazers he's withdrawn from process after seeing latest bid rejected

Sheikh Jassim and his Qatari consortium have pulled out of the race to buy Manchester United.

Qataris offered to buy 100% of Man Utd

Glazer family rejected consortium's bid

Sheikh Jassim withdraws from process

WHAT HAPPENED: Sheikh Jassim has told United's American owners that he has withdrawn his offer to buy the club after seeing his latest bid rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Glazers have rejected a new offer to buy 100 per cent of the club and clear the debt entirely, resulting in the consortium ending their bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Qatari consortium have been one of the frontrunners to purchase the club in a process that has dragged on for almost a year. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have been the main rivals to take ownership of United. Ratcliffe, it has been reported, is willing to take on a minority stake initially, which would allow the Glazer family to stay in charge for the time being.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The takeover saga looks set to continue with no clear end in sight. Meanwhile, Manchester United return to action after the international break against Sheffield United.