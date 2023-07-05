Man Utd table £39m offer for Andre Onana with Inter goalkeeper eager to seal transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a £39m verbal offer for Andre Onana, with the Inter goalkeeper eager to seal a transfer to Old Trafford.

Man Utd submit an opening bid for Onana

Inter value Onana at £50 million

Keeper eager to reunite with Ten Hag

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have stepped up their pursuit of the Cameroonian goalkeeper and have submitted a verbal proposal of £39m, including add-ons, to Inter. However, the offer is not close to the £50m (€60m) valuation set by Inter and hence there is no agreement between the two clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana is eager to complete a move to Old Trafford, which might help United to drive down Inter's demands. He is being lined up as a replacement for David de Gea, who became a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils came to an end at midnight last Friday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been reported that Al-Nassr also hold an active interest in Onana and are ready to break the bank to get the 27-year-old. As Saudi interest in him ramps up, United will need to make their moves quickly as the shot-stopper is one of their priority signings this summer.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Onana is familiar with the methods of Erik ten Hag and should be an ideal fit at United given that the pair had previously worked together at Ajax. The Red Devils would look to wrap up the deal as soon as possible so that the keeper is available right from the start of their pre-season campaign which is set to begin with a friendly against Leeds in Norway on July 12, ahead of a tour of the USA.