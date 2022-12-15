Man Utd & Spurs-linked Kim responds to transfer rumours amid talk of €50m release clause at Napoli

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae says the speculation suggesting that he is a transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham “disturbs” him.

Defender has caught the eye in Italy

Impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Not thinking about another move

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international centre-half only moved to Italy in July as a replacement in Naples for Chelsea-bound Kalidou Koulibaly. His stock has continued to soar, though, with more impressive performances put in at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, and there has been talk of Premier League giants readying themselves to trigger a supposed €50 million (£43m/$53m) release clause in Kim’s contract that will come into effect during the early weeks of the summer window in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kim is aware of the rumours, but has told You Quiz on the Block of them: “There are a lot of transfer stories around me, but I’ve only been at Napoli for six months. I’ve avoided interviews, and one of the reasons is that the rumours about me disturb me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another move in 2023 would see Kim change clubs for the third time in as many years, with Napoli having lured him away from Fenerbahce after just one season catching the eye in Turkey.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United and Spurs are expected to be busy in upcoming windows, with both clubs looking to bring in big-money reinforcements that will raise collective standards and allow them to compete for major honours at home and abroad.