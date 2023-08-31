Explained: What Man Utd must do to finally secure loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina

Manchester United have been reportedly informed that any potential loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat must include an obligation to buy.

Fiorentina willing to loan Amrabat to Man Utd

Loan deal requires an obligation to buy

Guarantees sought for future sale income

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Telegraph, Fiorentina are willing to to loan Sofyan Amrabat to United for the upcoming season for a fee of between €2m (£1.71m/$2.17m) and €5m (£4.29m/$5.43m). However, the Italian side will only sign off on the deal if the transfer includes a purchase option for United to secure the 27-year-old midfielder on a permanent deal at the conclusion of the season for a potential fee of around €25 million (£22m/$27.16m) and €30m (£26m/$32.60m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fiorentina's insistence on a purchase obligation is no surprise as Amrabat's contract with the Italian club is due to expire in the summer of 2024. Although Fiorentina have the option to extend Amrabat's contract until June 2025 they want guarantees of future income from a potential sale next season.

Amrabat has received offers from Saudi Arabia, Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid but remains firm on joining United and is waiting for the deal to be completed.

WHAT NEXT? As the transfer deadline approaches, United are facing a race against time to finalise a deal for Amrabat.