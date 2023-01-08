Man Utd's 'Ronaldo rule' questioned amid Mbappe, Rice & Bellingham transfer links as Neville expresses concern for new owners

Gary Neville has questioned why Manchester United would introduce a ‘Ronaldo rule’ on wages amid transfer links to Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Takeover mooted at Old Trafford

Ten Hag wants salary cap

Could impact recruitment plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils took the decision to part with Portuguese superstar Ronaldo – who was reportedly on £500,000-a-week - in December as he was released as a free agent. Erik ten Hag is now said to be keen on capping salaries at £200,000-a-week, with that policy supposedly agreed with chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough as United seek to avoid any financial rifts in their dressing room.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neville has responded to those claims on Twitter by saying, as United seek new investment or ownership as the Glazer family opens itself up for talks: “Not sure why any radical new policy is being introduced IF new owners are imminent.”

Replying to a fan that suggested the rule should be introduced regardless of who is at the helm, legendary former United defender Neville added: “Should it? [Manchester] City had it until [Erling] Haaland and others came in! Capping wages is a radical policy. Rules out [Declan] Rice, [Jude] Bellingham and others in that bracket. Any new owners would probably want to enter the running for these types and probably [Kylian] Mbappe as well. 200k won’t get you Rice or Bellingham let alone Mbappe!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have several players earning over £200,000-a-week, including summer signing Casemiro, and Neville went on to say of plans to tinker with that approach: “Seems a strange policy when you have Casemiro, others on 350/400k for 4 more years in the dressing room!”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? David de Gea could be one of the first to feel the pinch under new salary rules at Old Trafford, with the Spanish goalkeeper reportedly in discussions regarding a new contract that would see his current £375,000-a-week wage packet cut.