Man Utd to return for Frenkie de Jong in summer transfer window - with Barcelona star tempted by potential Casemiro partnership

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rekindle their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the next transfer window.

Dutch midfielder targeted in 2022

Ten Hag remains keen

Red Devils want midfield reinforcements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils spent much of the summer in 2022 pursuing the Netherlands international, only to be made aware that the 25-year-old had little interest in considering a switch to Old Trafford. That situation is now said to have changed, with United having overcome Barca in the knockout play-off round of this season’s Europa League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Jong has been given a good look at the progress being made by United under the guidance of his former Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag. He is now said to be open to the idea of heading to England, with talkSPORT claiming that the prospect of linking up with Casemiro in the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield holds plenty of appeal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are expected to invest heavily in another option for their engine room in the summer of 2023, with Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham also figuring prominently on their wish list.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United have already claimed one trophy in 2022-23, following a Carabao Cup final triumph over Newcastle, and remain in the hunt for Europa League and FA Cup honours. They are also well on course to secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, which would be another useful bargaining chip when attempting to lure De Jong away from Camp Nou.