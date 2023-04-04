Man Utd hold positive Jeremie Frimpong transfer talks as Erik ten Hag makes Bayer Leverkusen star his top target at right-back

Manchester United have reportedly held “very positive” talks regarding a summer transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot on their books at Old Trafford, but Erik ten Hag feels that is an area of his squad that can be improved. With that in mind, efforts are being made to line up a top target.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sky Deutschland reports that discussions have taken place between United and Frimpong’s representatives, with all parties eager to see a deal put in place. There is still a long way to go before a move can be pushed through, but the 22-year-old Dutch defender is open to the idea of leaving Leverkusen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Netherlands U21 international Frimpong is tied to a contract in Germany through to 2025, but the former Manchester City academy star – who spent two years with Scottish giants Celtic before moving to the Bundesliga – could soon be heading back to Britain.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag is a big fan of his fellow countryman, having seen Frimpong register eight goals and nine assists from full-back this season, and believes he would be another shrewd long-term addition to the squad that he continues to refresh in Manchester.