Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd players want Cristiano Ronaldo gone before end of World Cup after interview controversy

James Hunsley
11:59 SAST 2022/11/17
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23
New information from the Daily Mail has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly burnt his bridges with the Manchester United squad.
  • Ronaldo's interview part-aired Wednesday night
  • Forward hit out at young players' desire
  • Squad now allegedly want him out of club

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Daily Mail report claims that the United squad feel it would be best for the club to part ways with the Portugal international while he features at the World Cup for Portugal. The younger players in particular are thought to be feeling let down by the 37-year-old, after he hit out at their generation's lack of hunger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes after the first instalment of Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV aired on Wednesday night, revealing some scathing opinions of many people associated with United, both past and present. After a brutal review of Ralf Rangnick's time in charge, the Portugal international then claimed that current boss Erik ten Hag lacks respect for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The ramifications of Ronaldo's outburst on the United dressing room are difficult to hide. Raphael Varane admitted that the controversial interview has had an effect on his team-mates, and Bruno Fernandes appeared to greet Ronaldo in a slightly hostile fashion when they met up for international duty with Portugal on Monday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ragnick came under fire from Ronaldo...

And current head coach Ten Hag couldn't escape criticism either...

Even United's younger players were berated.

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal's warm up game against Nigeria due to a stomach bug, he will look to be fit in time for their World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday.

