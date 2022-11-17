Man Utd players want Cristiano Ronaldo gone before end of World Cup after interview controversy

New information from the Daily Mail has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly burnt his bridges with the Manchester United squad.

Ronaldo's interview part-aired Wednesday night

Forward hit out at young players' desire

Squad now allegedly want him out of club

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Daily Mail report claims that the United squad feel it would be best for the club to part ways with the Portugal international while he features at the World Cup for Portugal. The younger players in particular are thought to be feeling let down by the 37-year-old, after he hit out at their generation's lack of hunger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes after the first instalment of Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV aired on Wednesday night, revealing some scathing opinions of many people associated with United, both past and present. After a brutal review of Ralf Rangnick's time in charge, the Portugal international then claimed that current boss Erik ten Hag lacks respect for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The ramifications of Ronaldo's outburst on the United dressing room are difficult to hide. Raphael Varane admitted that the controversial interview has had an effect on his team-mates, and Bruno Fernandes appeared to greet Ronaldo in a slightly hostile fashion when they met up for international duty with Portugal on Monday.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ragnick came under fire from Ronaldo...

And current head coach Ten Hag couldn't escape criticism either...

Even United's younger players were berated.

THE VERDICT:

Can’t see @Cristiano at Old Trafford for long. Burying pretty much everyone at the club in his interview with @piersmorgan: the players, the staff, the coaches, the board. Extraordinary! — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 16, 2022

Sad thing is Ronaldo doesn't even realise how much he's been played in this interview as well. One of the greatest players to ever play the game having his live drip fed out every few hours like a Channel 5 drama. So sad — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) November 15, 2022

Piers Morgan is more concerned about the views he will get from Ronaldo’s interview than protecting him from saying things he’s not supposed to say. — Edward Asare (@EdwardAsare) November 16, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is an embarrassment. Bottom line: he isn’t handling his decline with any grace or dignity. He’s 37 and not as good as he once was. It happens to everyone eventually. But blaming others shows a considerable lack of self-awareness. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) November 14, 2022

Ronaldo talks about experience/respect, but his interview is a lesson in how to disrespect a club/fans. I don’t care how many times he says he loves the fans/club, he doesn’t. I’d half understand if he’d moved on, but when interview was done, HE WAS STILL A #MUFC PLAYER! — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) November 16, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal's warm up game against Nigeria due to a stomach bug, he will look to be fit in time for their World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday.