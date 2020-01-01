Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira joins Lazio on loan

The 24-year-old has joined the Serie A side for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign after failing to make any matchday squads this term

midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined side on a season-long loan deal.

The move includes a purchase option of €27 million (£25m/$32m), with Pereira having only signed a new long-term contract with the Red Devils back in 2019.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek and has struggled for game time.

Pereira was not included in either of the matchday squads for United’s first two league games of the season and also missed out on a place in the squad for the wins over Luton and .

And with both club and player open to a move, a deal has now been agreed with Lazio for the 2020-21 campaign.

It is understood that, along with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Italian club will pay the entirety of Pereira’s wages during his spell in .

Pereira’s departure could spark a mini exodus at Old Trafford before the transfer window comes to a close next week. Chris Smalling is hoping to make a permanent move to , having impressed during his loan spell with the Italian side.

Roma had made an offer for the centre-back but it fell way below the £20m ($26m) United are hoping to recoup for the defender. However, there is hope an agreement can be reached to allow Smalling to leave as he is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The club are also open to offers for the likes of Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero as they continue to work on incomings before Monday’s deadline.

Negotiations are ongoing with left-back Alex Telles as Solskjaer looks to bring in competition at left-back to push Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams, while the club still haven’t given up on number one transfer target Jadon Sancho.

It is, however, understood United have yet to submit an official bid for Sancho at any point. The sticking point in the deal remains a difference in valuation, with United not willing to pay the £108m ($139m) Dortmund want for the winger.

Reports in claim the side will no longer sell for any amount during this window but United haven’t fully given up hope – although they are looking at alternatives as they remain keen to strengthen down the right wing.