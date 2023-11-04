Explained: Why Scott McTominay’s goal for Man Utd against Fulham was disallowed for offside after on-screen review - despite Alejandro Garnacho being onside for assist

Scott McTominay thought he'd given Manchester United the lead at Fulham on Saturday, but the goal was chalked off after a four-minute VAR review.

McTominary opener ruled out

Maguire interfering in play from offside position

Remains 0-0

WHAT HAPPENED? McTominay stabbed home Alejandro Garnacho's cut-back across the face of goal, but after referee John Brooks was told to check the pitchside monitor, the goal was disallowed.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? While Garnacho was in an onside position when Christian Eriksen's free-kick was swung into the box, Harry Maguire was not. The centre-back was in an offside position and was judged to have affected play by impeding the Fulham defender, even though he didn't touch the ball.

More to follow...

