‘Man Utd move for McGinn understandable, not Newcastle!’ – Aston Villa star deserves step up, says Hutton

The Magpies are the latest club to be linked with a big-money move for the midfielder, but a fellow Scot says he should be holding out for more

Nobody at would “hold it against him” if John McGinn secured a switch to , says Alan Hutton, but the midfielder has been urged against a move to Newcastle.

The international midfielder has seen his stock rise considerably in the 2019-20 campaign. He was already earning plenty of praise before the current season started, with a move to from in 2018 allowing him to help Villa back into the Premier League.

That step up has been taken with ease, with McGinn showing that he is capable of mixing graft and guile at the very highest level.

His efforts are attracting admiring glances from afar, with it suggested that Sir Alex Ferguson would be in favour of a fellow Scot arriving at Old Trafford. Talk of £50 million ($62m) moves has surfaced there, while Newcastle are said to be sniffing around at a price slightly below that figure.

Former Villa defender Hutton can appreciate why McGinn is sparking such speculation, with there no doubting his current ability and future potential.

He feels a compatriot would be a good fit for United if an approach were to be made, but feels a switch to St James’ Park would be a sideways step for a man looking to maintain forward momentum.

Hutton told Football Insider of McGinn: “I think he has given his all. Every fan would know that. He is a fans’ favourite. Every time he goes onto the pitch he gives 110 per cent – always.

“They would be gutted if he was to leave but they would not hold it against him if he went to a big team. They would be more disappointed if he went to Newcastle.

“Newcastle and Villa are in the same bracket so they would not see that as a step up but if we are talking Man U, I do not think you can hold it against him. He gives everything for the shirt.”

McGinn made 63 appearances for Villa since taking the decision to leave his homeland, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League before injury and the Covid-19 outbreak brought his 2019-20 campaign to an abrupt halt.