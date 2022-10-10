Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent past, is facing an uncertain future at Serie A giants Juventus.

Midfielder back in favour this season

Linked with Premier League clubs in the past

Due to become a free agent in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has come back into favour for Massimiliano Allegri’s side this season, but he has entered the final 12 months of his contract in Turin and is due to hit free agency in summer 2022. That situation could bring Premier League suitors back to the table, especially if the 27-year-old midfielder impresses for France at the 2022 World Cup, but Rabiot is reluctant to speculate on what next year may bring.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on his future and whether a stint at Juve is coming to a close, Rabiot said: “I don’t know, there are many things to think about these days, I want to help the team in this difficult moment. I am not even thinking about the World Cup, because there are many games with Juventus. We must do well and I think the others have the same mentality. It’s a tough season, we must focus on the club and then we’ll see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rabiot reportedly snubbed interest from United during the summer transfer window, while Chelsea were said to have shot admiring glances in his direction back in January.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has made 136 appearances for the Bianconeri. However, he is a top earner at the Allianz Stadium and may find it difficult to thrash out fresh terms before his current deal comes to a close.