Man Utd-linked Rabiot admits desire to play in the Premier League amid World Cup exploits with France

Adrien Rabiot has revived a career that was hanging in the balance at the World Cup and could now look to leave Juventus for the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL reported over the summer that Manchester United pursued Rabiot and even agreed an initial fee with Juventus before talks broke down. It now appears the Premier League is on the French star's radar, even if his ultimate destination may not be the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career," said the former Manchester City youth player, now in Turin. "Will it be at the end of my contract? I don't know, but I have this goal.

"I don't have a favourite team, there isn't really a club where I would necessarily like to play. It is above all [that] its level attracts me. I also think that the way of playing corresponds more to my qualities."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the club season, so he can choose his next team. Given his three starts with France so far in Qatar - all matches Les Bleus won - he could draw significant interest.

WHAT NEXT FOR RABIOT? The midfielder is in contention to start in France's quarter-final match against England, as injuries to Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante in the build-up to the tournament opened the door for him to claim a regular place.