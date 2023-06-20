Man Utd legend Gary Neville tears into 'embarrassing' Glazers again as he insists drawn-out takeover saga is 'fitting with how they have operated for 20 years'

Gary Neville has again slammed the "embarrassing" Glazer family, as the Manchester United owners continue to drag out the potential sale of the club.

Man Utd takeover process drags on

No preferred bidder yet announced

Neville hit out over stretched takeover saga

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazers initiated Manchester United's takeover process, looking at either partial investment or a full buy-out, way back in February and it was initially promised that the process would be completed by late April. However, prospective new owners are still in limbo, and a report from The Times suggested that it is unlikely that the takeover will be completed before the start of the new 2023-24 season. Even though Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two UK Holdings Limited appeared as a listed company on the official government's Companies House website, fuelling rumours that the Qatari takeover was imminent, the Glazers have yet to officially accept any bids.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neville has heavily criticised United's owners throughout the process, and took aim at them again on BBC Radio Five Live, stating: "Embarrassing. But it’s what they have done, drag everything out, always in their best interests. Fans not being updated by owners on ownership sale not good enough but fitting with how they have operated for 20 years now".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos Group are still in the running along with Sheikh Jassim's company despite suggestions that the latter had become the frontrunners. Although there have been rumours that a preferred bidder might be announced soon, there has been no official word on it.

WHAT NEXT? With no sign of an end to the takeover saga, Manchester United's transfer plans have been in a state of flux, which has left manager Erik ten Hag reportedly unhappy and fuming.