Too much time playing video games & Man Utd insisting on full sale: Why Jadon Sancho may not return to Borussia Dortmund after being exiled by Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho may not return to Borussia Dortmund due to his alleged habit of spending too much time playing video games.

Sancho exiled by Ten Hag

Man Utd desperate to sell

BVB return might not happen

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is spending time in exile at Manchester United and is allegedly banned from entering any first-team areas at Carrington. Erik ten Hag remains adamant that the player must apologise for his deleted Instagram post where he accused the Dutch manager of making him a scapegoat. According to Bild, the Red Devils are eager to get him off the books in the January transfer window in a cut-price deal and a return to Dortmund is being mooted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Black and Yellows are mulling over the move but are concerned with his off-field activities which reportedly date back to his previous spell with the club. There is a belief that the player doesn't get enough sleep as he remains hooked to his gaming console till late at night and is often late to training - a charge raised by United as well.

Moreover, he has to agree to a significant pay cut to return to Signal Iduna Park, with United also insisting on a full sale as opposed to a loan deal. In case he returns, he has to earn his place in the starting XI as Dortmund have too many options in the wide areas including Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julien Duranville.

WHAT NEXT? The future looks uncertain for Sancho as Ten Hag admitted that he does not know if Sancho will play for the club again amid the ongoing exile. United will return to action on Wednesday evening against Crystal Palace in an EFL Cup third-round fixture.