Boost for Man Utd? Inter target goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as possible Andre Onana replacement

Inter are eyeing Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Andre Onana, according to his agent.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter are said to be eyeing a deal to sign Trubin as they continue negotiations with United over a deal for Onana. The Red Devils have made a formal bid to sign the goalkeeper and the Serie A side want to receive €60m (£52m/$65m) if they are to allow Onana to move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter News reports that the agency that represents Trubin have been contacted by the Nerazzurri over a deal, saying: "Inter have expressed interest in Trubin, the negotiations are still ongoing and concern the two clubs. In addition, there are also two English clubs who want him."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The agency have made it clear that Trubin, a Ukraine international with seven caps and 94 appearances for Shakhtar, will not accept a move unless he is considered the No.1, so Onana's exit may well be necessary for Inter to be able to accommodate the goalkeeper's demands.

WHAT NEXT? Should Onana seal his move to United, one would expect Inter to firm up their interest in Trubin.