Man Utd injury crisis WORSENS as Marcel Sabitzer is replaced by Christian Eriksen in starting XI at Nottingham Forest after warm-up knock

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcel Sabitzer pulled up injured in the warm-up before Manchester United's Premier League game at Nottingham Forest and was replaced in the starting line-up by Christian Eriksen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer scored twice in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Thursday. His injury comes after United lost Lisandro Martinez for the rest of the season and are without Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

