Man Utd make ‘good progress’ with Marcus Rashford contract talks as Red Devils eye strike partnership with Harry Kane

Working on deal until 2024

No extension agreed as yet

Another No.9 being sought

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been in discussions with home-grown star Rashford regarding his future plans for some time, but no extension has been agreed as yet to a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2024. Tying him down on fresh terms – with 29 goals recorded across all competitions this season – is considered to be a top priority at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United believe that they are edging ever close to an agreement that suits all parties, with The Telegraph reporting that talks are “headed in the right direction”. Any deal for Rashford will bring him in line with the likes of David de Gea – who is on £375,000-a-week – and the club’s other top earners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is also suggested that the Red Devils are looking to raid the summer transfer market for another No.9 to work alongside Rashford in their attacking unit. Tottenham talisman Kane remains their favoured option, as a proven Premier League marksman, but he is likely to cost around £100 million ($126m).

WHAT NEXT? Paris Saint-Germain are said to remain keen on Rashford, with uncertainty over his future potentially allowing for a move to be made at some stage. But United are making the 25-year-old aware that he is a key part of their plans and integral to the system that head coach Erik ten Hag continues to favour, which could see the England duo combine at club level next term.