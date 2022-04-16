Why did Manchester United fans boo Paul Pogba against Norwich?

Manchester United may have beaten Norwich 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday, but all was not well at Old Trafford - as exemplified by the reaction to Paul Pogba being substituted.

Boos rang around the stadium when Pogba was withdrawn in the second half, with the atmosphere toxic until Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner with a free kick.

Why was Pogba booed by the Manchester United fans? GOAL has a look...

Why did Man Utd fans boo Paul Pogba?

Supporters protesting before the game against Man Utd's ownership also vented their frustrations at the players, with chants and banners saying they're "not fit to wear the shirt" in evidence.

Pogba has become a lightning rod for these frustrations with Man Utd's performances this season, with the club set to continue a trophy drought that has persisted since 2017.

He is also a target for ire due to his refusal to sign a new contract, meaning a man signed for a then-world record fee of £89m in 2017 is set to leave Man Utd as a free agent - for the second time - this summer.

With Man Utd drawing 2-2 against rock bottom Norwich at the time Pogba was subbed off, the anger of the fans once again came to the surface.

Pogba then reacted by cupping his ears to the supporters - which will only further alienate the two opposing parties.

What was the reaction to Man Utd fans booing Paul Pogba?

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick told Match of the Day of the criticism aimed at Pogba: "I didn't hear it myself but I was informed after the game.

𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚒𝚖𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚠𝚒𝚗 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝚞𝚜 𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚢! pic.twitter.com/KLZyu7dDeL — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 16, 2022

"I can fully understand the fans are frustrated, so are we, but I don't think they should take on individual players. I don't think that is right or correct."

Article continues below

On Pogba reacting to supporters, Rangnick told his post-match press conference: "I didn't see it, I heard that. It was probably his reaction to the chanting of the fans.

"As I said, I can understand in a way the fans and supporters but it doesn't make sense to take on individual players."

When does Paul Pogba's contract expire?

Pogba's deal expires in the summer, and with no new agreement on the horizon, it seems increasingly likely the World Cup winner will be moving on once again.

Will Paul Pogba stay at Man Utd?

While there is still time for a deal to be reached, Pogba is being linked heavily with a move, with PSG or a return to Juventus the most commonly mooted options.

Further Reading