Man Utd and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, the club confirmed on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family," read a statement from his family.

"His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Charlton came through the Manchester United youth system and went on to become one of the club's greatest ever players, famously surviving the Munich air disaster at the age of 20.

Article continues below

The former forward went on to score 249 goals in 758 games for the Red Devils, winning three league title and the FA Cup. He also lifted the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968, scoring twice in the 4-1 final win over Benfica.

United also paid a heartfelt tribute to Charlton and offered their sympathies to his family.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," read a statement.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

"A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

"Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

"The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him."

Charlton was also a key figure for England, winning 106 caps for the Three Lions. He was also part of the squad that lifted the 1966 World Cup, beating Germany in the final at Wembley.