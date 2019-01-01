Man Utd boss Stoney signs new three-year contract

The former England international oversaw promotion during her first season in charge, with United now establishing themselves in the WSL

manager Casey Stoney has agreed a new three-year deal which will extend her stay at the club until 2022.

Stoney guided the newly-formed United side to Women's Championship glory in her first season in charge, and will now continue at the helm having gained promotion to the Women’s .

This is Stoney’s first big job in management following a stint as player-manager at 10 years ago. She also spent time as a member of Phil Neville’s backroom staff with before taking the United job.

“I am extremely proud to be involved with Manchester United and I’m honoured to be the head coach of such an incredibly hard-working and talented team,” said Stoney.

“I’d like to thank the club for the fantastic support they have given me since we started this journey and for the trust in what we are building here.”

“I’d like to mention the fans, whose support has been incredible. Our job is to put on performances for them and keep them coming back week after week, and they continue to do so in their numbers singing loud and proud from the stands.”

”Lastly I must give thanks to my players and staff for the high standards we have set during the last 16 months both on and off the pitch. We have a special group that epitomise the values of Manchester United, and there is a hugely exciting future ahead.”

Manchester United started their debut season in the top flight with two defeats, but have won their last three games and currently sit fourth in the league just three points behind and four off top spot.

Stoney was used to winning during her playing career, and has two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and four League Cups to her name.

On top of that, she was also capped 130 times for England, which puts her fifth on the list of England’s most capped players.



“I am delighted that Casey has committed her future to the club; what she has achieved already in such a short space of time has been hugely impressive,” said United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

“Building a team from scratch and gaining promotion to the Women’s Super League at the first attempt was outstanding. Casey’s professionalism and commitment to her role as head coach is second to none and is reflected in the team’s performances and results this season.

“She has also built on the success of the Girls’ Regional Talent Club and has continued our philosophy of creating a pathway from academy to first team."