Revealed: Man Utd's eye-watering £1 billion debt amid outstanding transfer payments and borrowing under the Glazer family's ownership

WHAT HAPPENED? The club's accounts for the year ending June 30 revealed a gross debt of £507m ($650m). Since that period the club have availed of credit facilities with two banks for a total of £160m, bringing the total gross debt to £773m ($991m). In addition to outstanding transfer fees of £318m, the club now owes more than £1billion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The headline figure will further alarm United fans who have seen their club saddled with huge debts despite record revenues under the controversial ownership by the Glazer family. The United faithful are now pinning their hopes on the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group to rejuvenate the club on and off the field. Though Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the club remains to be ratified.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Focus will be on matters on the pitch on Sunday when United host neighbours City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.