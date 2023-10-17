Man Utd look to the future! Benfica starlet Joao Neves added to the Red Devils' midfield transfer shortlist

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Benfica and Portugal midfielder Joao Neves next summer.

  • Man Utd eye move for Benfica's Joao Neves
  • Will approach the Portuguese club next summer
  • Neves made international debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old, who recently made his international debut in Portugal's 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 24 qualifying game, has caught the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report also adds that Neves has been on the Red Devils' shortlist for quite some time now and the club is ready to make an official transfer move for him next summer. Other than the United, several top European clubs are also keen on securing the player's signature.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24Getty

JOAO NEVES BENFICA Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The teenager will be next seen in action on Friday when his club take on Lusitania in a Taca de Portugal third-round clash.

