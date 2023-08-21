Man Utd and Bayern Munich plot bids for PSG star Marco Verratti as Luis Enrique has no need for midfielder

Signing Marco Verratti is a unique opportunity for Man Utd and Bayern after Luis Enrique told the Italian he is surplus to requirements.

WHAT HAPPENED? Veteran PSG midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club since 2012, has been told by new gaffer Enrique that he is surplus to requirements and that he is free to leave Parc des Princes this summer. Now, according to a report from French publication L'Equipe (h/t GFFN), Manchester United and Bayern Munich are plotting bids to capture the Italian midfielder's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It comes as a surprise to see Verratti being sidelined by the former Spain and Barcelona boss, especially considering the fact that he signed a renewal as recently as December 2022, extending his stay in the French capital till June 2026. Verratti was told by Enrique that he didn't fit in his plans after the pre-season concluded, which resulted in him being dropped for the Ligue 1 opener against Lorient.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After being linked with Al-Hilal and Chelsea during the summer, it now looks like Verratti will continue in Europe, and at the elite level at that. A bidding war between United and Bayern can be expected and both teams would be keen on acquiring Verratti's signature.

Bayern failed in their pursuit of Declan Rice, who signed for Arsenal, while United evidently need some reinforcements after their 2-0 loss to Spurs. Who better than Verratti, who, at 30 years old, is still in his prime and is one of the most consistent players in his position? For this signing to happen, though, Les Parisiens expect bids around the €60m mark.

WHAT NEXT FOR VERRATTI AND PSG? While Verratti waits for an offer, PSG will face Lens at the Parc des Princes this weekend.