Neymar can go! Brazilian and Marco Verratti among five PSG stars told they are surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique

WHAT HAPPENED? A turbulent summer at PSG continues to rumble on, with the latest bombshell to emerge from the club that new boss Luis Enrique has told five players they are free to seek pastures new. Neymar, Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat and Renato Sanches have all been informed they are surplus to requirements at Parc des Princes.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Absent from training and the club's media day on both Tuesday and Wednesday, French outlet RMC Sport claim that a private meeting between Luis Enrique, sporting director Luis Campos and each individual player has resulted in conversations regarding their exits from the club.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen how the current Ligue 1 champions will fare this season, after the high-profile exit of Lionel Messi and the continued saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future. Neymar reportedly already told the club he wants to move on earlier this week, and it seems the feeling could be mutual.
A group of 15 unwanted players - dubbed 'the bomb squad' and including Mbappe - is already training away from PSG's first-team group
WHAT'S NEXT FOR PSG?: The Parisians begin their 2023-24 campaign with a home clash against Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.