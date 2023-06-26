Man Utd agree four-year deal for 16-year-old Watford left-back Harry Amass

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sign Watford wonderkid Harry Amass.

United to sign 16-year-old Amass

Watford to receive a compensation fee

Left-back is England U15 international

WHAT HAPPENED? United are set to secure the services of the 16-year-old Watford left-back, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender has agreed on a four-year contract and the Hornets will receive a compensation fee for the transfer. He is seen as one of the brightest prospects at the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Amass made his England Under 15 debut aged 14 in December 2021 and is now part of the England U16 side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? The youngster, who was an unused substitute in Watford's FA Cup third-round tie with Reading in January when he was 15, featured regularly for Watford’s U18 side last season. He also played for the U21 team on occasion in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT? Amass, who impressed in displays against Everton and Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup, is likely to play for United's U18s next season.