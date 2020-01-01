Man Utd ace James plays down ‘silly’ Bale comparisons

The 22-year-old looks up to the Real Madrid star but says that he should not be placed in the same bracket as him

winger Daniel James says that comparisons branding him ‘the next Gareth Bale’ are “silly”.

James, 22, moved to Old Trafford from Swansea last summer and has made 27 league appearances for his new side, scoring three goals and creating six more, though he has not tallied since August.

Nevertheless, he continues to make inroads into the international set up, with his position and his nationality setting him up to be compared with the ace.

“To play with him for Wales is obviously amazing,” James, who has been capped six times for his country, scoring two goals, told Sky Sports. “He's such a great guy. He's great with the youngsters and around the place.

“What he's done in his career, how he went from a left-back to a left midfielder, to win the - it's just amazing what he's done.

“He's one of those players you look up to, but I think being compared to him is a bit silly.”

The youngster, meanwhile, has revealed that club-mate Juan Mata has been one of the biggest influences in his career.

“When I first met him, he came and sat next to me in the changing room and said: ‘I know it's a big move for you, if you need anything here is my number and if you ever need to talk about anything I'm here.’ That was obviously great for me," he explained.

“He is so graceful on the pitch. I remember I got one of his shirts, his shirt when he won it for .

“He's just someone that I've always looked up to and to play in the same team as him is just surreal for me.”

Although James’ form tailed away at the beginning of 2020, he continued to be a regular in the Manchester United starting XI until the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings on 45 points, with it unclear how – or even if – the current campaign will be finished.