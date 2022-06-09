Man City star Grealish named Special Olympics GB ambassador

The England international hopes to improve inclusivity for children and adults with intellectual disabilities

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been named an ambassador for Special Olympics GB.

The 26-year-old has accepted the long-term role with the non-profit organisation, which provides sports coaching and competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The England international aims to raise the visibility of the charity’s work throughout the country.

What has Grealish said about joining Special Olympics GB?

Grealish said: "I’ve been thinking for some time about how I can best use the platform football has given me to create a positive change, and it had to be something really close to my heart.

"Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities.

"Nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and I can’t stand bullying or discrimination!

"In my new role with Special Olympics GB, I’m proud to stand side-by-side with all the children, young people and adults living with intellectual disabilities, and the incredible families who support them.

"I hope that everyone in Great Britain gets behind Special Olympics GB and its incredible athletes and volunteers."

What is Special Olympics GB?

The organisation was set up in 1978 as a non-profit charity.

Special Olympics GB provides training and athletic competition in summer and winter sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities all year round.

There are 95 Special Olympics GB-accredited programmes in England, Scotland and Wales, providing coaching and competition opportunities in 27 sports.

More than 3,500 volunteers support more than 6,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities who take part.

Special Olympics GB's work is funded by individuals, trust and corporate donations.

