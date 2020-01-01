Man City star Sane's agent confirms transfer talks with Bayern and a number of other 'absolute top clubs'

The German winger has been tipped to complete a move away from the Etihad Stadium when the transfer market reopens

A number of "absolute top clubs" have been in contact to discuss Leroy Sane's availability, according to his agent Damir Smoljan, who has revealed that the star believes he can achieve his goal of winning the with .

Sane has been linked with a move to Allianz Arena for well over a year, but any plans he might have had for his future have been delayed due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 24-year-old underwent surgery on the issue after limping off the pitch during City's Community Shield victory over back in August, and has not featured for the club since.

The international was approaching a comeback at the start of March after coming through an extensive rehabilitation programme, before the coronavirus outbreak called a temporary halt to the 2019-20 season.

Sane only has one year left to run on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, and fresh rumours of a potential switch to Bayern have started to swirl ahead of the summer transfer window.

The reigning champions were reportedly reluctant to meet City's €100 million (£87m/$109m) valuation of the winger last year, but former midfielder Michael Rummenigge thinks he could be available for a cut-price fee when the market reopens after spending so long on the sidelines.

Smoljan claims Bayern are the only club in Germany that Sane would consider joining, but says he has also been in talks with several other high-profile potential suitors.

“Together with him, we talk with Manchester City about what the next step could look like. The interest of Bayern Munich is no secret. But other absolute top clubs also contacted us about Leroy,” Sane's representative told Bild.

“Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can imagine as the next step in his career. He sees there the requirements for achieving his big goal of winning the Champions League.”

Sane may not have the chance to play in the Champions League if he decides to remain at City for another year, with the club currently awaiting the final verdict on their appeal against a two-season European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

He could, however, contribute to their latest bid to conquer the competition, as Pep Guardiola's men look ahead to a last-16 second-leg meeting with at the Etihad where they will defend a 2-1 lead from the reverse fixture at Santiago Bernabeu.