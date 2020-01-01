Man City Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule
Manchester City open the 2020-21 Premier League season with a game against Wolves on September 19.
City were scheduled to face Aston Villa in the opening gameweek, but that fixture has been postponed due to the club's Champions League exploits.
Pep Guardiola's side were beaten to the title by Liverpool last season and they will be desperate to get as many points on the board as they possibly can in order to set the pace.
After kicking things off against Wolves, City face into games against Leicester City on September 26 and Leeds United on October 3.
They welcome Arsenal to the Etihad on October 17, with their first meeting with Liverpool scheduled for November 7.
The first Manchester derby of the season against cross-town rivals Manchester United will take place on December 12.
Manchester City Premier League 2020-21 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|TBC
|TBC
|Manchester City v Aston Villa (postponed)
|19/09/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester City
|26/09/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|03/10/2020
|15:00
|Leeds United v Manchester City
|17/10/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Arsenal
|24/10/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Manchester City
|31/10/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Manchester City
|07/11/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|21/11/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
|28/11/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Burnley
|05/12/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Fulham
|12/12/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v Manchester City
|16/12/2020
|20:00
|Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion
|19/12/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|26/12/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle United
|28/12/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Manchester City
|02/01/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|13/01/2021
|20:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|16/01/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Crystal Palace
|26/01/2021
|20:00
|West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
|30/01/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Sheffield United
|02/02/2021
|19:45
|Burnley v Manchester City
|06/02/2021
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|13/02/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|20/02/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Manchester City
|27/02/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v West Ham United
|06/03/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Manchester United
|13/03/2021
|15:00
|Fulham v Manchester City
|20/03/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Wolverhampton
|03/04/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|10/04/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leeds United
|17/04/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|24/04/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|01/05/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Manchester City
|08/05/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|12/05/2021
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Manchester City
|15/05/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|23/05/2021
|16:00
|Manchester City v Everton