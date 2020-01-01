Man City must focus on cup triumphs to maintain Guardiola's winning mentality

While the Premier League challenge has fallen away, the reigning English champions can still end the season with a healthy haul of silverware

Too far behind leaders to challenge for the Premier League title and too far clear of a flaky to seriously worry about missing out on the top four, can now throw everything at the cup competitions.

Pep Guardiola has said that he will not prioritise the cups - that includes the , which remains the only competition that he has not yet won with the Blues and is the one coveted by the club’s hierarchy more than any other.

His biggest fear is that his side could lose focus in the Premier League and miss out on the top four, just as previous title winners and have done after their respective defences collapsed.

But with fifth-placed United, and all 17 points behind, it is hard to imagine a meltdown that would see them miss out on Champions League football for a 10th straight season.

While league triumphs are the prizes that Guardiola believes are the hardest earned, he is determined not to end a season without silverware as he has done just once as a manager - in his first season at the Etihad Stadium. Success breeds success, the Catalan believes.

"When you win, you take a shower and then you want to win the next one and the next," he said before last season's FA Cup final win over Watford - the third instalment of a domestic treble.

"It makes your life better and easier. Winning helps to win more and it helps to make this club better."

With and the Champions League last-16 first leg at Santiago Bernabeu still a few weeks off, this represents an important week in keeping that success ticking over.

Fulham were comfortably dispatched on Sunday in the fourth round of the , even if Guardiola was unhappy with the size of the crowd. And there will be no potential replays from now on that irk both he and rival Jurgen Klopp, who has taken the unprecedented step of skipping Liverpool's one against Shrewsbury .

Next up is the possibility of securing a place in the final for a third successive season by seeing off United at the Etihad. The tie should have been finished after a first leg that his side dominated, but a 3-1 victory leaves the door open slightly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team who won at City’s home in the Premier League earlier in the season.

Guardiola may have called for fewer games earlier in the month, but he will not ease up on his intention to win as many trophies as possible.

“The determination is for the next one - the Carabao Cup second leg to get to the final. That is the target,” he said after the 4-0 victory over .

He has always given every competition plenty of respect - rotating his squad but still playing strong teams while others have made wholesale changes. It is why City have lost just three of their 35 domestic cup games since Guardiola has been in charge, the last defeat coming nearly two years ago in a shock reversal against League One .

Guardiola has said that his team cannot consider winning trophies this season if their league form is not right. But they appear to have turned the corner with one defeat in their last eight matches.

The objective now is for City to add the three remaining cup competitions to the Community Shield they won in August. Then it will be a matter of their cup results correcting their league form for a renewed and potentially titanic title rivalry with Liverpool next season.