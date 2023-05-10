Man City phenom Erling Haaland voted world's best No.9 by GOAL readers as Karim Benzema & Kylian Mbappe miss out on top spot

Manchester City's record-breaking forward Erling Haaland topped the list voted for by GOAL readers, while Harry Kane finished bottom of the pile.

It's fair to say that the big Norwegian has settled into life in England rather well, with his goal tally standing at 51 from 47 matches in all competitions since joining City in the summer. Haaland has also obliterated Alan Shearer's Premier League single-season goalscoring record of 34 strikes, doing so in nine fewer matches, as he earns 37% of the vote from GOAL readers.

Just behind him is Real Madrid front man and current holder of the Ballon d'Or Benzema, at 30% of the vote. Despite Madrid falling off the pace in La Liga to rivals Barcelona, Benzema's tally of 29 goals in 39 appearances has helped them savour Copa del Rey success, and has kept them within one match of the Champions League final.

With Haaland and Benzema out in front, Mbappe takes third spot with 11% of the vote. For once he finds himself away from the inevitable drama surrounding Paris Saint-Germain, while the forward's majestic performances in Qatar brought him within touching distance of successive World Cups. At club level, the 24-year-old boasts an impressive 36 goals from 39 matches.

Robert Lewandowski is just behind the Frenchman with 10% of the vote. Once a shoe-in for best striker and arguably unfortunate not to receive the Ballon d'Or in 2021, Lewandowski has struggled at times in his new surroundings at Barcelona. That said, he has still posted an impressive tally of 28 in 41 matches.

Victor Osimhen, by contrast, was comparatively unheard of when Lewandowski was in his heyday. Now, the Nigerian forward is among Europe's hot properties after ending Napoli's 33-year wait for a title with his 28 goals in 35 matches, an impressive tally considering his near two months out with an eye injury. Osimhen sits just behind Lewandowsi, with 7% of the vote.

In last place of the six is Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane with 4%. Despite yet another trophyless campaign in north London, the Spurs skipper has once again excelled on an individual level. His 28 goals in 46 matches across all competitions include 26 in the league, which took him to second in the Premier League's all-time standings ahead of Wayne Rooney.