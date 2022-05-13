Man City unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of ‘93:20’ Premier League title-winning goal against QPR

Manchester City have unveiled a Sergio Aguero statue outside their Etihad Stadium home on the 10th anniversary of the Argentine striker’s famous Premier League title-clinching goal against Queens Park Rangers.

Said strike was recorded in the 94th minute of a final day fixture that saw the Blues battle back from two goals down to pip arch-rivals Manchester United to a domestic crown in dramatic fashion under the management of Roberto Mancini.

Aguero would go on to become the club’s all-time leading marksman across 10 memorable years in English football, and a permanent reminder of his efforts has now been put in place alongside monuments recognising the achievements of his former team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Why does Sergio Aguero have his own statue at Man City?

The Argentine frontman, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, hit 260 goals for the Blues through 390 appearances.

None were more memorable than the one registered after 93 minutes and 20 seconds of a showdown with QPR that allowed a first Premier League title of the Sheikh Mansour era to be secured.

In total, Aguero would claim 15 major honours while on the books at the Etihad Stadium – including five top-flight crowns, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has told the club’s official website of the legacy left behind by a modern day superstar: “Sergio Aguero’s contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the club cannot be overstated. He is without doubt one of the greatest players that has ever played the game.

“When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20 and the goal that secured the Club’s first league title in 44 years, but as his record of 260 goals for the Club demonstrates, his legacy and impact at Manchester City go far beyond that.

“It is only fitting that Sergio has been recognised with a statue of his own, in celebration and honour of his accomplishments in one of the most important chapters of Manchester City’s rich and long history.”

What has Sergio Aguero said of getting a statue at Man City?

The 33-year-old, who was forced to retire due to a heart condition shortly after leaving City for Barcelona as a free agent in the summer of 2021, has said of being immortalised in Manchester: “Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving.

“In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world.

“I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special.”

Who made the Sergio Aguero statue and where is it?

Award-winning sculptor Andy Scott has constructed the Aguero statue “using thousands of welded pieces of galvanised steel”.

City have pointed out that the finished article will be “illuminated with blue tinted lighting” at night to make it look even more dramatic.

Scott has said: “It has been an honour to work on a project that means so much to Manchester City fans around the world in celebration of such an important player in the life of this football club.

“I was under no illusions about how important this was to the club, to the fans, to Sergio himself and I hope that this statue brings joy and happiness to all who see it.”

The statue stands on the east side of the Etihad Stadium and can expect to attract plenty of interest over the coming weeks, months and years, with City’s next home game set to see them play host to Aston Villa on May 22 as the curtain comes down on what they hope will be another title-winning campaign.

