Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Mallorca against Real Madrid in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Real Madrid will travel to Estadio de Son Moix to take on Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday.

The hosts have lost nine of their last 10 games against Real Madrid in La Liga and conceded at least three goals in six of those nine defeats. However, they have been a hard nut to crack at home as they have not only won their last three games in front of their fans but also kept clean sheets in each of them.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Valencia. Vinicius Jr. will be the one to look out for as he has been involved in at least one goal in each of his last four appearances against Mallorca in La Liga.

They are five points behind Barcelona in the title race and will be eager to return to Madrid with three points in the kitty.

GOAL brings you the details on how to watch the match on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Mallorca vs Real Madrid Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 1:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET / 6:30 pm IST Venue: Estadio de Son Moix

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The match can be live-streamed on Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV in the UK.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 - 1 SD/HD and will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes + ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 La Liga TV India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Mallorca team news & squad

Mallorca will miss Jose Copete through suspension for this fixture. The rest of the squad is fit and available.

Mallorca predicted XI: Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Raillo, Valjent; Maffeo, Ruiz de Galarreta, Sanchez, Costa; Kadewere, Muriqi, Kang-in

Position Players Goalkeeper Rajkovic, Roman, Greif Defenders Valjent, Hadzikadunic, Raillo, Nastasic, Augustinsson, Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez. Midfielders Battaglia, Morlanes, Galarreta, Sanchez, Grenier, Lee, Rodriguez. Forwards Ndiaye, Muriqi, Kadewere, Prats, Rodriguez.

Real Madrid team news & squad

Real Madrid have several injury concerns ahead of this match as they will be without Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vasquez.

However, David Alaba is back and will be available.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius