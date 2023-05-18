Magdalena Eriksson announces Chelsea departure in emotional farewell message calling time on a trophy-laden six years with the Blues

Magdalena Eriksson has announced, in an emotional farewell message, that she will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

Defender joined Blues in 2017

Has been captain for four years

Won several major honours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swedish defender joined the Blues from Linkopings ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and is poised to reach 150 appearances for the club before departing west London. She was handed the captain’s armband prior to the 2019-20 season – replacing club legend Karen Carney – but will be bringing a memorable spell in England to a close after taking in two final outings against Arsenal and Reading.

WHAT THEY SAID: Failing to fight back tears, Eriksson has told Chelsea TV: “It’s really difficult to talk about or say out loud. It feels kind of surreal. The news that I have for the fans, and the world, is I will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season. It’s been an unbelievable time, the best time of my life. It’s been six unbelievable years – together with my team-mates, together with the fans and the club in general. I have been so privileged to have been on this journey with the club. I have really established myself at one of the best clubs in the world and it’s been such an amazing journey, but I don’t feel only sad – although it may look like it – I’m also really happy and just proud of the whole journey and everything that we have been through together. It’s mixed emotions, for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said to the club’s official website: “There are not enough words to describe the impact Magda has had, not just on this football club but on me. She has been a wonderful leader, someone who has helped drive the team and its standards to the levels that we’re at. Chelsea will always be her club, it will always be her home. She will forever remain a legend of this football club. She goes with my blessing and I wish her the best for her future.”

WHAT NEXT? Eriksson is hoping to land another WSL title before she severs ties with Chelsea – which would be her fifth – while she also walks away with four FA Cup winners’ medals and two League Cup successes.