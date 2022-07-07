‘I’ma show you how easy it is to cut ties’ – Lukaku appears to fire parting shot at Chelsea after leaving for Inter loan

The Belgian striker finds himself back in Italy after one testing season at Stamford Bridge and may have just taken aim at his parent club

Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea amid much fanfare in the summer of 2021, but a year on he finds himself back at Inter on loan and appears to have fired a “how easy it is to cut ties” parting shot at the Blues.

A £98 million ($117m) transfer took the Belgium international striker to Stamford Bridge for a second time on the back of two productive seasons at San Siro, with a Serie A title secured in the last of those campaigns.

He was recorded just 15 goals in west London as he struggled to get to grips with Thomas Tuchel's tactical system, and has retraced his steps to Italy on a season-long agreement that he may be hoping spells the end of another frustrating stint in England.

Has Romelu Lukaku taken aim at Chelsea?

The 29-year-old’s latest post on Instagram has allowed for much reading between lines, with it easy to assume that the words he has chosen to use are being aimed in Chelsea's direction.

He has said: “I'ma probably show you I'm solid first and if the energy ain't right. I'ma show you how easy it is to cut ties, no more tries. Gone…”

Was Lukaku happy at Chelsea?

A bright start was made to a second spell with the Blues, as a debut goal was registered in a derby outing against Arsenal.

Lukaku failed to find a spark though, and caused controversy when admitting in an interview with Sky Sport Italia that he had never wanted to leave Inter.

He said: “The second year after we won the Scudetto, I went to speak with club chiefs and asked for a new contract. I did it because I told myself I'm 28 years old, my family feels great in Milan, I still have my flat there, my mother and my son could come and live there and we would all feel comfortable.

“They didn't want to extend my contract, the possibility wasn't there. It was tough for me to accept, because in my head I told myself that I would be able to do a few more years in Milan.

“If Inter offered me a new contract, I would have stayed 100 per cent. That goes without saying.”

