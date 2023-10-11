'I just want to play' - Luka Modric speaks out on limited Real Madrid game time as new arrival Jude Bellingham hogs the limelight

Luka Modric revealed that he is still fit enough to play matches every three days but accepts his current status at Real Madrid.

Modric speaks on limited game time at Real Madrid

Spent 391 minutes on the pitch this season

Limited first-team opportunity since Bellingham's arrival

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran midfielder saw his game time reduced at Santiago Bernabeu since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Modric has appeared in seven matches for Los Blancos this season and has clocked just 391 minutes on the pitch.

The Croatian superstar claimed that while he hates sitting out on the bench, he accepts the manager's decision to use him judiciously in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Modric said, "I don't want to be out. I just want to play, if necessary every three days, because I feel physically well. Everything that happens around me is a normal process so I simply accept it like that. I have to mentally prepare for this situation. Accept and move on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has proved to be a phenomenal signing for the 14-time Champions League winners as the English midfielder has scored 10 goals in as many matches and has already started breaking records at the club.

WHAT NEXT? Carlo Ancelotti's side will be next seen in action after the international break on October 21 when they take on Sevilla in La Liga.