Not done yet! Luka Modric and Croatia boss Dalic suggest star won't pursue international retirement

Croatia captain Luka Modric celebrated his 37th birthday in September but isn't ready to hang up his international boots yet.

Modric plays in fourth World Cup

Helps Croatia finish third

Expects to continue international career

WHAT HAPPENED? Modric captained his side to a third-place finish at World Cup 2022, with Croatia beating Morocco 2-1 on Saturday in Qatar. The victory means it's consecutive World Cup podium finishes for Zlatko Dalic's side who continue to punch above their weight. Modric was an ever-present for Croatia in Qatar and offered an update on his future after the win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "About my future. I don't know if I will play at Euro 2024 in Germany. We will see. I need to go step by step," he told beIN Sports. "I am enjoying the national team. I am happy. I still think I can perform at a high level. I want to continue at least until the Nations League and then after there will be time to think about the Euros. Now it's go step by step and continue at least until the Nations League and after we will see."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Croatia manager Dalic is also expecting the 37-year-old to continue his international career, explaining: "He's our captain, he's our big boss. He played fantastic this tournament at 37 years old, he played like he was 20. Some people think this is the end, but I think Luka Modric stays with us a long time."

Dalic was then pressed on whether Modric would play for Croatia at Euro 2024 and replied, "I hope [he's there]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modric may be heading towards the end of his phenomenal career but has demonstrated his quality and importance to Croatia once again. The playmaker has in all likelihood played his last ever World Cup game but isn't quite ready to say goodbye to the international stage just yet.

IN ONE VIDEO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MODRIC & CROATIA? Modric clearly has his eyes on the Nations League finals. Croatia will take on Spain, Italy and the Netherlands in the tournament in June 2023. Dalic's side will return to action before then, opening up their Euro 2024 qualification campaign against Wales in March.