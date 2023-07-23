Luis Suarez to Inter Miami imminent?! MLS outfit acquires extra international roster slot from San Jose Earthquakes as ex-Barcelona star nears reunion with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami may be edging closer to the signing of Luis Suarez after acquiring an international roster slot from the San Jose Earthquakes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS club announced on Sunday that they have purchased an extra international slot from the San Jose Earthquakes for $150,000 in General Allocation Money - cash each club receives to be put towards transfers or player wages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS teams are given a set number of slots available to foreign players, but they can exchange with other clubs for money.

Inter Miami had traded all of their available slots already, forcing them to buy another as they pursue ex-Barcelona and Liverpool star Suarez. The Florida club are trying to reunite the 36-year-old with his old team-mates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Miami have also been strongly linked with Andres Iniesta, but would have to purchase another international slot in order to add a fifth Barcelona legend to their ranks.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? The MLS team will hope to complete the signing of Suarez in the near future, but for now, Messi and Co are looking ahead to a Leagues Cup clash against Atlanta United on Wednesday.