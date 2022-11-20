Luis Suarez helping Darwin Nunez to learn from ‘mistakes’ at Liverpool as Uruguayan striker backed to land ‘many goals & trophies’

Luis Suarez has revealed that he is helping Darwin Nunez to learn from the “mistakes” that he made during a productive spell at Liverpool.

Uruguayan icon starred at Anfield

Fellow countryman joined in the summer

Tipped to be a success in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds moved to bring in another prolific Uruguayan striker during the summer transfer window of 2022, with the hope being that Nunez can emulate the efforts of fellow countryman Suarez – who scored 82 goals and won the PFA Player of the Year award during his time at Anfield. The South American frontman currently plying his trade on Merseyside is being backed to register “many goals and trophies” while in England, with a useful source of advice on hand whenever he needs it.

WHAT THEY SAID: Suarez has told The Mirror of giving a helping hand to Jurgen Klopp's newest striker: “Nunez is now playing for Liverpool like I knew he would. He has exploded and I am sure there will be many goals and trophies for him there. I speak with him regularly. I want him to help him, for him to learn from my mistakes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez made plenty of positive and negative headlines during his time at Liverpool and ultimately left for Barcelona in 2014, leaving the Reds with the tough task of filling the obvious void that his exit created in their attacking unit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The Reds have hardly been short on firepower when claiming Champions League and Premier League crowns but, with Sadio Mane having left for Bayern Munich, they were prepared to splash out £64 million ($76m) on Nunez and have seen him net nine times through 18 appearances to date.