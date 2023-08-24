Luis Rubiales to step down! Spanish FA president will resign amid intense criticism following Jenni Hermoso forced kiss controversy

Luis Rubiales will resign from his post as Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president in the wake of his forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso.

Having watched Spain beat England 1-0 to win the World Cup, Rubiales was part of the delegation that handed out medals to the victorious squad.

Amid those celebratory scenes, Rubiales was caught on camera grabbing Hermoso and kissing her on the lips, seemingly without her consent.

It sparked intense criticism, with a long line of notable Spanish football figures lining up to condemn his actions.

Article continues below

And multiple reports in Spain now suggest that Rubiales will resign within the next 24 hours, with the pushback simply becoming too much for the Spanish FA to bear.

The RFEF have planned an urgent meeting to discuss the president's conduct, while Hermoso and the players' union that looks after the Spain squad have insisted that they must see a proper punishment handed to Rubiales.

Along with the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Isco, the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has even stepped in, insisting that Rubiales must resign.

It now appears that he will be doing just that, but it remains to be seen if he will face further punishment, with FIFA opening an investigation into his conduct.