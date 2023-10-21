'I'm in love with his game!' - Luis Enrique raves about Ousmane Dembele despite summer signing's lack of goals for PSG since summer move from Barcelona

Luis Enrique says he is in "love" with Ousmane Dembele's game after Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

PSG beat Strasbourg 3-0

Luis Enrique praises Dembele

Summer signing still yet to score for PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The French giants beat Patrick Vieira's team thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Carlos Soler, and Fabian Ruiz. Despite coming on in the 66th minute, and not scoring or registering an assist, manager Luis Enrique was full of praise for 2018 World Cup winner Dembele.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told reporters: “I think we have to take advantage of Ous. He is a unique player, in my opinion. I have no problem with him not scoring or being decisive in passing. He generates numerical superiorities, fixes three opposing players, and creates space for his teammates.

“He has no fear of being tackled, of falling. He presses and defends. We must take advantage of him. He will improve, that’s for sure. Yes, there will also be days when things go less well. It is vital, key for us. I have no concerns about him. I’m in love with Ousmane’s game, and I don’t see anything wrong with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele swapped Barcelona for PSG this summer, for a fee of €50.4 million (£43m/$55m). In nine appearances for the Paris outfit, he is yet to score for his new team. However, Enrique clearly values his contribution to the team - which will hope to compete for trophies both domestically and in Europe this season.

WHAT NEXT? PSG face AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, before taking on Brest on Sunday in Ligue 1.