Lozano and Morgan named 2018 CONCACAF Players of the Year

The Mexican winger and U.S. women's national team forward were acknowledged by the federation

Hirving Lozano has been recognized as the 2018 Concacaf Male Player of the Year while Alex Morgan has earned Female Player of the Year honors, the federation announced on Tuesday.

The PSV winger captures the award following a standout year for both club and country, highlighted by his efforts at the World Cup in Russia. Lozano starred for El Tri at this summer's tournament while continuing to establish himself as one of the most in-demand attacking options with his play in the Eredivisie and Champions League.

Lozano has long been linked with a move away from the Dutch club, but manager Mark van Bommel recently stated that Lozano will not leave this winter.

The El Tri star finished first in the voting, topping Costa Rica and Real Madrid star Keylor Navas and Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco, who finished second and third, respectively. Navas did earn recognition, though, as Male Goalkeeper of the Year.

Lozano also headlined the region's Best XI, which featured Mexico team-mates Hugo Ayala, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado. Giovinco, Michael Bradley Francisco Calvo, and Bradley Wright-Philips represented MLS on that list while Navas and Cuco Martina rounded out the lineup.

Morgan, meanwhile, flourished with the U.S. women's national team in a year headlined by a rampant run through the CONCACAF Women's Championship to book a spot in the 2019 World Cup.

The Orlando Pride forward scored a total of 18 goals in 2018, including seven at the CONCACAF Women's Championship in just five matches.

University of Tennesse and Jamaica forward Khadija Shaw finished second while Morgan's USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan finished third.

A total of five USWNT players were named to the female Best XI, including Morgan, Horan, Alyssa Naher, Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Former Chivas de Guadalajara and current San Jose Earthquakes boss Matias Almeyda was recognized as Men's Coach ofthe Year for leading the Liga MX side to the CONCACAF Champions League crown, while Jamaica manager Hue Menzies earned honors as the Women's Coach of the Year.