WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland's stardom was firmly on show in the clip, which showed a group of children playing in City's youth ranks encountering the Premier League's top scorer and going crazy for him in rather wholesome fashion. They even burst into a brief 'We love you Haaland' chant.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old signed for City from Borussia Dortmund in a £51 million ($62.9m) deal last summer and has, to little surprise, taken England's top flight by storm. Born in Leeds, Haaland has quickly become a cult hero at the Etihad Stadium thanks to his father Alfie's links to the club as a former player. In just six months, he's fired in 31 goals in all competitions and scored four hat-tricks in that time - the latest coming in a thrashing of Wolves. That latest haul means he has already outscored the last four winners of the Premier League Golden Boot award.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Goals haven't been a problem for the imposing Norway international, but City have stuttered around him at times in his maiden season. He'll need to keep finding the back of the net as they hunt down Arsenal in the Premier League title race, but will also have an eye on the return of the Champions League next month.