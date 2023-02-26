WATCH: Same old Loris Karius! Marcus Rashford doubles Man Utd's lead in Carabao Cup final after Newcastle keeper FLAPS at deflected shot

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a 2-0 lead against Newcastle when his deflected shot beat Loris Karius in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Rashford scored United's second goal

Shot took big deflection

Karius could not get hand on it

WHAT HAPPENED? Just six minutes after Casemiro opened the scoring in the clash at Wembley, Rashford managed to double his team's lead. The attacker charged towards goal and fired a shot at Loris Karius, but the ball took a deflection off of defender Sven Botman and flew over the goalkeeper and into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's bright first half put them in the driving seat of the cup final against the Magpies, dealing Newcastle the monumental task of having to come from behind to have a chance of winning the trophy.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men will win their first piece of silverware in six years if they hold on to their lead and see the game out.