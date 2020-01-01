'When I score my first goal, it's coming off' - Liverpool wonderkid Elliott reveals haircut promise

The talented Reds starlet is hoping he won't have to wait much longer before breaking his scoring duck for the club - and getting a trim

wonderkid Harvey Elliott has revealed his haircut promise to the rest of the squad, insisting "when I score my first goal, it's coming off".

Elliott has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the Reds academy since joining the club from in July 2019. The 17-year-old has already appeared in eight senior matches for Jurgen Klopp's side, with his last coming in the crucial 4-0 Premier League victory over on June 24.

He was rewarded for an impressive first year at Anfield with his first professional contract two weeks later, as he committed his future to the club through to 2023.

Elliott has been easy to spot on the pitch due to his trademark ponytail, but he has pledged to chop it off as soon as he registers his first goal in the famous red shirt.

Asked to explain his unique haircut during an interview with The Athletic, the teenager stated: “I’ve had it for about two years. Whenever I tried to put it up at school, I got told off by the teachers. I couldn’t fight against the rules!

"It’s not a popular haircut. Some people think, ‘Why’s he got it like that?’ but I like it. I don’t think Jurgen’s a big fan. Sometimes I’ve come in with it tied up in a bit of a new style and he has just looked at it and started laughing.

"I’ve promised the lads that when I score my first professional goal, it’s coming off. Initially, I was going to change it for the new year but then I decided that if I was going to change it, I wanted it to be for something more memorable.

"Hopefully, I won’t have too long to wait. I can’t wait for next season to start."

Elliott will be aiming to help Liverpool defend their Premier League crown in 2020-21 after watching his new team-mates storm to their first title under Klopp's stewardship.

The Reds won the trophy with a record seven games left to spare, and ultimately finished 18 points ahead of rivals .

Liverpool's new season will begin with a Community Shield final clash against winners at Wembley on August 29, 14 days before the top-flight gets back underway.