Liverpool vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Wolves against Liverpool in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool will take on Wolves in a FA Cup third round fixture at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men were poor against Brentford in their last outing, following an unfortunate trend of their season so far. However, they will be hopeful of success in the cup tie, especially with a home fixture in the third round.

Wolves have managed just one victory in their last three matches and will be up against a more determined version of Reds following the latter's shock defeat at the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Liverpool vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Wolves Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 8) Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

ITV will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on ITVX.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK ITV ITVX India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Liverpool team news & squad

The big news from the Liverpool camp is that Virgil Van Dijk has a hamstring injury and is set to miss the FA Cup match and more games for the club.

Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut against Wolves but Arthur, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, James Milner and Roberto Firmino are all still making their way back to full fitness from their injuries.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Fabinho, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott Forwards Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo

Wolves team news & squad

Daniel Podence, who was forced off the field due to injury in Wolves' last game, is doubtful for the Liverpool tie. Boubacar Traore has joined long-term absentees Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic with a injury.

Wolves possible XI: Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Cunha