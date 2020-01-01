Liverpool’s transfer plan that landed Van Dijk & Co revealed by Klopp’s right-hand man Krawietz

Jurgen Klopp’s right-hand man, Peter Krawietz, has offered an insight into the recruitment process at which has helped to secure the services of Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Since a change in the dugout was last made on Merseyside in October 2015, the Reds have sought to draw up a blueprint for long-term success.

‘Heavy metal’ football accompanied Klopp to England, with having benefited from that approach in the past.

Attacking intent turned Liverpool into one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe, but the odd leak did spring at the back.

Deals for the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson helped to plug those, with the Reds aware of the need to become more consistent across the board.

Krawietz admits every effort was made to identify the right targets in the transfer market, with Liverpool ensuring that they only bring in players who fit the mould for Klopp.

The Reds’ assistant manager told Kicker: “If a coach gears his team to a certain style, he will certainly have to pay attention to a certain requirement profile.

“If, for example, he decides on a high level of attacking pressure, this requires a certain degree of organisation. This is defined by the compactness of your team.

“This means, firstly, that these defenders have to be tactically skilful and courageous and, secondly, that they have to have a certain amount of speed because they naturally give up space.

“So that would be a prerequisite for defenders, and others are the attitude and tenacity of the whole team.”

While working hard to find the right pieces of the puzzle, Krawietz insists that Liverpool’s game plan is not based entirely on those with physical strength.

They are a hard-working outfit, with the likes of Roberto Firmino considered to embody what they are all about, but they are also mentally strong.

“Basically, in the end, it should not be a question of condition,” Krawietz added.

“It should be: how organised am I? With how much willingness do I really want to carry out this approach over 90 minutes? This is also a question of your own assertiveness.

“Now it all comes down to this: how impressed is a team at the moment when this method doesn’t work? Large space for the opponent, he might get a big scoring chance.

“Are you now ready to press as a team, do you stay convinced and draw energy from the moments when your plan is working out?

“There is a high demand on concentration and stamina of the inner attitude, less on the stamina of physical strength.”