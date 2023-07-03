Liverpool ready transfer bid for £50m-rated Romeo Lavia as Reds edge ahead of Chelsea in race for exciting Southampton midfielder

- Belgian starlet impressed for Saints
- Expected to step back up into the top-flight
- Premier League heavyweights keen
WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 19-year-old caught the eye last season for the Saints as they suffered relegation out of the Premier League, with the youngster enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign at senior level following a move to St Mary’s from Manchester City.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia’s obvious potential is attracting plenty of admiring glances, with Chelsea and Arsenal also said to have been keeping a close eye on his development. According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have edged to the front of that recruitment queue.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The Reds are said to be preparing an opening bid for Lavia as rival suitors begin to fall away – with Chelsea more concerned with sales at the moment, while Arsenal are preparing to smash their transfer record in a £105m ($133m) deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
WHAT NEXT? Lavia took in 34 appearances for Southampton last season and does have a buy-back clause in his contract that City can activate, but not until 2024. That is leaving the door open for Liverpool to make a move this summer, with the Reds having already tied up deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the current window.